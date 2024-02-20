You can leave the traffic lights even faster in this BMW M240i G-Power.

The current BMW M2 G87 is a piece of candy with 460 hp. One step lower is the M240i, which should certainly not be underestimated with its famous B58 inline-six turbo engine. In fact, with some tinkering you can surpass an M2 in standard form. Especially if you choose the M240i with xDrive.

G-Power has tackled the BMW M240i. The German tuner comes with a number of different packages for BMW's compact coupe. The B58 has already shown in the past that everything is possible in the field of tuning. G-Power now shows what they have to offer in the case of the thickest 2 Series without M GmbH power.

The block produces 374 hp as standard. G-Power has several upgrades ready for the model. You can increase the power to 420, 450, 480 or even 520 hp. Good afternoon! The latter requires more than just a chip. The BMW M240i from G-Power gets a new turbo, different intercooler and a modified exhaust to achieve this power.

Unfortunately, G-Power has not disclosed the increased torque and associated performance. The engine delivers 500 Nm of torque as standard and the M240i xDrive reaches 100 speed in 4.4 seconds. With more than 500 hp, it is a guarantee that the coupe will dive under four seconds in the 0-100 sprint. For such a compact device you really have a very fast car.

You can leave it at motor tuning. However, G-Power also has a number of appearance tweaks for the BMW M240i. For example, the 19-inch Hurricane RS wheels, carbon flippers or a new steering wheel. Whether the coupe actually benefits from these modifications is another matter. You can give your own opinion about that.

In any case, it shows once again what BMW's B58 has to offer. The question is of course, should you save up for an M2 or opt for the cheaper M240i and tune it to the mother?

This article G-Power BMW M240i is more powerful than an M2 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

