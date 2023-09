G-MODE announces that the version is available from today PC Of G-MODE Archives+ Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Henwhich can also be purchased here from us via Steam at the price of €15.79 (with a 10% discounted introductory price), however only in Japanese.

It is a dungeon RPG based on the first Persona, with a new story, originally published in Japan on mobile phones.

Source: G-MODE Street Gematsu