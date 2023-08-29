G-MODE announced that it is working on G-MODE Archives+ Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen. The title will be released in Japan on Nintendo Switch And pc, although at the moment a possible release date has not yet been revealed. There is also no information yet on a Western release of the title.

For those who don’t know him Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen is a dungeon RPG for smartphones developed by ATLUS and released in Japan in 2006. The title is based on the classic Revelations: Personand will see the protagonists of the first chapter of the franchise transported to a parallel world immediately after the events of the main game.

Waiting to find out more we leave you with the announcement trailer for G-MODE Archives+ Megami Ibunroku Persona: Ikuu no Tou Hen. Good vision!

