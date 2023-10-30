G-MODEin collaboration with ATLUShe announced G-MODE Archives+: Majin Tensei: Blind Thinker For Nintendo Switch And PC. For those who don’t know him Majin Tensei: Blind Thinker is a Strategy RPG released on smartphones by ATLUS in 2007 which is not never released outside of Japan. At the moment there is still no release date for this new version of the title.

Here is a brief description released by the company:

Set in the year 20XX BC NEO TOKYO, the symbol of a new era. What will this “demon summoning program” be left behind by his missing father? Majin Tensei is an RPG released in 1994 on the SNES. Its Gaiden version, titled Majin Tensei: Blind Thinkerwas very successful due to its dark game world and its level of challenge.

The title is divided between Story Parts And Battle Parts. The former will serve to advance the main plot thanks to the dialogues between the protagonists, their opponents and everyone around them. When it’s time to fight you will enter a Battle Part, and the story will only progress after completing it. The plot will be influenced by the player’s choices in order to increase the replayability rate of the title and there are also some secret subplots that will be unlocked by meeting certain conditions.

