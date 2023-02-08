Kevin Magnussen was suddenly catapulted into F1 a year ago in the light of the unpredictable developments in the Russia-Uralkali-Mazepin affair and the Danish driver immediately stood out at the wheel of the Haas VF-22, but did not hide that he was a bit off training of the neck muscles, subject to the considerable G-forces that F1 drivers must endure. Nico Hulkenberg he doesn’t want to be caught unprepared and therefore he is training the neck muscles with specific sessions through a helmet ‘reinforced’ with metals. Even in this case, however, the helmet used by the future Haas driver seems to follow a precise pattern in the placement of the metal blocks as if to outline a real livery in line with those that have characterized the helmets of the German driver in the past who in 2023 will go in search of the first podium of his career in F1. Below are the images published by Hulkenberg on his profile Instagram.





