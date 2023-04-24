Deputy Altineu Côrtes (RJ) says that the role of the GSI minister is to be responsible for what happens at the seat of government

The leader of the PL (Liberal Party) in the Chamber of Deputies, deputy Altineu Cortes (RJ), said that the former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office) General Gonçalves Dias was responsible for the security of the Planalto Palace, including on the 8th of January. The statement was made in an interview with the program Fantasticfrom the TV Globoaired this Sunday (23.Apr.2023).

“From the moment a minister takes charge, the responsibility is his. At that moment when he took command, on January 1, he was appointed Minister of President Lula […]he is responsible for everything that happens inside the Planalto Palace as minister of the GSI”he declared.

According to Côrtes, Dias stated in a statement that on January 8, in the morning, he became aware that public buildings could be invaded. “General G. Dias should have taken measures during the morning, previously, and none of that would have happened”said the deputy.

The acting minister of the GSI, Ricardo Cappelli, stated that the former minister took over the cabinet “damaged”.

“General Heleno drove the car for 4 years and delivered the damaged and contaminated vehicle to General G. Dias, who drove it for only 6 days. On the 7th day the car broke down. Whose fault is it?”questioned Cappelli.

GOLÇALVES DIAS LEAVES GSI

Gonçalves Dias was Lula’s first minister to leave the government. He resigned on the afternoon of Wednesday (April 18) after appearing in images released by CNN Brazil during the extremist acts of January 8th.

The decision was taken by Dias after a meeting with Lula and the ministers Paulo Pimenta (Secom) and Rui Costa (Civil House).

During the meeting between the ministers and the president, Lula would have suggested to Gonçalves Dias that he only step down from office at the end of the investigations by the PF (Federal Police). However, the head of the GSI preferred to resign.

Secom confirmed the veracity of the images and said that the material is “in the power of the Federal Police, which has since investigated and carried out arrests in accordance with court orders”. Here’s the full (86 KB).

INVASION OF THE THREE POWERS

Around 3 pm on Sunday (8.jan.2023), right-wing extremists invaded the National Congress after breaking through protective barriers placed by the security forces of the Federal District and the National Force. There, they invaded the Green Hall of the Chamber of Deputies, an area that gives access to the plenary of the House. Voting equipment in the plenary was vandalized. The extremists also used the carpet in the Senate of “slide”.

Then, the radicals went to the Planalto Palace and destroyed several rooms in the seat of the Executive Branch. Finally, they invaded the STF (Federal Supreme Court). They broke windows on the facade and reached the plenary of the Court, where they pulled chairs from the floor and the Coat of Arms of the Republic – which was attached to the wall of the plenary of the Court.

The radicals also graffitied the statue “The Justice”made by Alfredo Ceschiatti in 1961, and the door of Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ office.

The acts were carried out by people mostly dressed in Brazilian soccer team T-shirts, clothes in the colors of the Brazilian flag and, sometimes, with the flag itself on the back. They called themselves patriots and advocated military intervention (in practice, a coup d’état) to overthrow President Lula’s government.