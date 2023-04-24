Interim minister stated that his predecessor was “only 6 days” in the cabinet on 8 January; speech disregards transition

The acting minister of GSI (Institutional Security Office), Ricardo Cappelliargued that General Gonçalves Dias did not act correctly on the 8th of January because of General Augusto Heleno, his predecessor in office.

Cappelli compared the GSI to a “car” to blame the previous government: “If the GSI did not work properly […] the responsibility lies with the person who drove that car for 4 years […] he delivered it damaged and handed it over to General Gonçalves Dias, who drove it for just 6 days. Who is responsible for the car breaking down on the 8th [de janeiro]?”, he said in an interview aired this Sunday (23.Apr.2023) on the Fantasticfrom the TV Globo.

Gonçalves Dias resigned from the GSI after being caught in videos with the extremists who vandalized the Planalto Palace. He was pressured to step down. The images released by CNN Brazilshow the inactive military and cabinet officials giving water to the vandals.

The current management did not just start in January. During the government transition, which began in November 2022, all ministers appointed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) had wide access to the Planalto. The action was coordinated by the former Minister of the Civil House Ciro Nogueira and by the now Minister of Development, Commerce and Industry and Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

General Dias, as Lula’s trusted man, had access to all the rooms and is familiar with the location. In addition, he acted in the president’s personal security from 2003 to 2009. The general was not alien or unknown to Planalto.

Lula’s inauguration ceremony on January 1 had a peaceful celebration and security was still coordinated by the previous government. There were no conflicts and the radicals camped in front of the Army HQ did not have access to the Three Powers.