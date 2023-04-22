Reserve general Marco Gonçalves Dias, known as G. Dias, former head of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), declared this Friday, 21, to the Federal Police (PF) that he did not arrest the coup plotters who invaded the Planalto Palace on the 8th of January because I was doing ‘crisis management’.

G. Dias testified for five hours to the PF. The general argued that he did not have the ‘material conditions’ to carry out the arrests alone and that, in his opinion, there was a ‘blackout’ in the intelligence system. The failure, according to the statement, would be in the ‘lack of information for decision-making’.

The general also narrated that one of the radicals was ‘highly excited’ and that he understood ‘it was not convenient and safe to arrest the vandals at that moment without planning and due to the exalted spirits and the presence of families, elderly people and children’.

The former head of the GSI was filmed on the fourth floor of the Planalto Palace. It appears in the images of the internal circuit indicating the exit to the radicals. G. Dias’ version is that they would be arrested when they reached the second floor.

“These people would be arrested by security agents on the second floor as soon as they came down, as that was protocol,” he said. The testimony was conducted by delegates Raphael Soares Astini, Vinicius Barancelli and Alexandre Camões Bessa.

The former head of the GSI also said the order was to arrest the trespassers. He denied having ordered the building to be evacuated.

Asked about Major José Eduardo Natale de Paula Pereira, caught handing a bottle of water to one of the vandals, the general replied that the episode ‘must be analyzed given the circumstances of the moment’, but he would have arrested the server if he had seen the scene.

G. Dias also claimed that all footage from the 8th of January was delivered.

“All footage from the security cameras at the Planalto Palace on January 8 was provided in full to State institutions, without any omission of possible footage”, says the statement.

The version contradicts reports from palace ministers to Estadão. When the images were collected, the general allegedly told President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva (PT) that the closed circuit camera positioned in the hallway leading to the presidential office was broken.

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), gave GSI 48 hours to deliver all the recordings it has on January 8th. The Lula government denied at least eight requests for access to the images submitted under the Access to Information Law. Moraes states in the order that the ‘public administration has a duty of absolute transparency’.

With the repercussion of the images, G. Dias asked for exoneration. The executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Ricardo Cappelli, took full command of the Institutional Security Office. He was also responsible for leading the intervention in public security in the Federal District after the coup acts in Praça dos Três Poderes.