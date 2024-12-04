G-Turn It was one of the most anticipated moments of the event, spectacularly illustrating the brand’s commitment to innovation and the driving experience. Albrecht’s presentation made it clear that this G-Class is not only a tribute to the series’ legacy, but also a commitment to an electric future without compromising the robustness and power that have defined this iconic model.

Moments that captivated everyone

Between technology, design and music, the event marked a milestone in the history of Mercedes-Benz in Mexico.CNCC

The event shined with moments that defined its unforgettable character. One of the most talked about was the surprise appearance of Tuxedothe disco-funk duo formed by Jake One and Mayer Hawthorne. The musicians arrived aboard Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology EDITION ONE, dazzling attendees with their unique style and energy. Jake One, a renowned hip-hop producer who has worked with artists such as 50 Cent and Prodigy, and Mayer Hawthorne, a Grammy-nominated soul singer, brought a touch of musical sophistication to the release. The night closed with the unique rhythm of the DJ set of the Gutierrez Brotherswhich lit up the dance floor.

Class G: tradition and innovation

The history of the G-Class, also known as the G-Wagen, resonated in every detail of the event. Since its debut in 1979 as a military vehicle adapted to civilian use, to becoming an off-road icon, the G-Class has managed to evolve without losing its essence. The electric model reinforces that legacy by combining robustness and sustainability, reaffirming its leadership in the premium segment.

An environment that elevated the experience

The setting was on par with the launch. From the red carpet, where personalities such as Guaita Blue and Miguel Rodartewho captured the attention of the attendees with their charisma, to the design of the space, curated by Alfayatewhich achieved a perfect combination between sophistication and functionality. The exclusive drinks of Blue Class They added a distinctive touch, offering an exquisite marriage between tradition and innovation that further elevated the experience.

A message for lovers of technology and speed

The new electric G-Class brought together an audience interested in the brand’s commitment to the future of sustainable transportation, such as actor Miguel Rodarte.CNCC

Mercedes-Benz not only celebrated the start of a new electrical era, but also showed how innovation can stay true to a rich tradition. Mercedes G 580 with EQ Technology EDITION ONE is not only a vehicle, but a testament to the brand’s commitment to leading the future of mobility.

With every detail carefully designed, this night was etched in the memories of those who attended, making it clear that All-electric G-Class Not only does it take history into the future, it also redefines automotive industry standards.