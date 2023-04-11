This G-Class copy has a Mercedes engine and is actually cooler than the original.

A Mercedes-Benz G-Class is the ultimate dream car of many. Very cool, very luxurious and above all very expensive. That is a pity again. Fortunately, there are a few solutions if you want a G-Class, but can’t afford a new one.

This way you can buy an old copy and modernize it. You can exchange a new grille, new headlights, new bumpers and other parts quite easily.

Force Citiline = G-Class copy?

But you can also buy a car that LOOKS like a G-Class. There are quite a few of them. Think of the INEOS Grenadier, Suzuki Jimny (with body kit) or this Force Citiline. That is a huge battleship from India and more convenient than the real G wagon. A lot of people fit in there.

And by that we really mean A LOT of people. The normal G-class has two rows of seats and space for five people. The Force Citiline has two extra rows. Yes, EXTRA. In the front there is room for two people and one thermos. In the second row there is room for three people in this G-Class copy.

Then there is a third row of seats with two seats. Next, there is a three-seat rear bench. So in total you can go on the road with ten people (including driver). In the Netherlands, that is one too many, eight excluding director (according to the national government).

Genuine Mercedes Benz engine

To get an idea of ​​the size: this Indian G-Class copy is 5.12 meters long and the wheelbase is 3.05 meters. As you can see there is a lot of space on board, but not much luxury. The upholstery is fabric and the rest is gray plastic. It doesn’t really exude wealth or luxury. What is special: the air conditioning can be operated per row.

Finally, the engine of the Force Citiline. That is a 2.6 liter four-cylinder diesel with common rail injection. In terms of power, the engine is reminiscent of the original 1980s G-wagons, because it only has 91 hp and 250 Nm of torque.

It is a Mercedes-Benz engine, so this unstressed block can probably last a very long time. If you prefer an Indian Defender ripoff instead of a G-class copy, they will not disappoint you with the Force Trax.

Read more? We almost forgot about these 14 special AMGs!

This article G-Class copy is more brilliant than the real thing first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#GClass #copy #brilliant #real