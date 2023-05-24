Within weeks of the declaration of a global pandemic in 2020, we knew that the combination of pandemic, conflict and climate change would have a devastating impact on the world’s most vulnerable people. Now, even as the World Health Organization (WHO) has formally withdrawn the COVID-19 emergency declaration, the real impact is worse than we feared.

Regarding hunger, the world report on food crises confirms that acute food insecurity has increased for the fourth consecutive year. The report concludes that some 258 million people in more than 58 countries faced acute food insecurity in 2022, up from 193 million people in more than 53 countries in 2021. In fact, this number is the highest in the seven years of reporting history. The most worrying thing is that more than 35 million children under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition.

The international community must confront this suffering, including the leaders of some of the world’s richest countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom), who have just met in Japan on the occasion of the annual G-7 summit.

This is a crucial time for the world’s most vulnerable children and families. World hunger levels have been gradually increasing since 2015, the year in which all world governments committed to ending hunger by 2030 as part of their commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). However, conflict, climate change and the economic shock precipitated by the covid-19 pandemic have led to sharp spikes in hunger and malnutrition. The war in Ukraine has exacerbated these trends, disrupting critical supply chains for global, regional and national food production and trade. As always, boys and girls are the most vulnerable in a crisis of this type.

NGO World Vision calls on G-7 leaders to first scale up efforts to ensure food systems are resilient, sustainable, equitable and support healthier diets: by increasing investments in running supply chains and markets, ensuring a reliable supply of nutritious food and supporting smallholder farmers to build resilience to climate change. In addition, the G-7 must champion the need for children in responding to emergency food security and nutrition needs, through sustained and expanded funding; increased investment in child nutrition and proven interventions for the detection, referral and treatment of wasting; increased investment in prevention and support for interventions that address the vital needs of children in crisis, including nutrition, health, clean water and protection.

Finally, international leaders need to contribute to reducing all forms of child malnutrition: increasing access to nutritious food throughout the year through increased investment in transforming food systems and in national social protection systems; scaling up efforts to reduce micronutrient deficiencies in children and women; and using the Nutrition for Growth summit in France in 2024 to demonstrate the G-7 nutrition commitments made at the 2021 Tokyo summit.

Global food security has long been a priority for the G-7. In 2015, leaders pledged to lift half a billion people out of hunger and malnutrition by 2030 through a broader approach to food security and nutrition. This approach includes strengthening food systems, increasing support for smallholder farmers, improving nutrition, and increasing efforts to address the food security and nutrition of those affected by climate-related disasters and conflicts. Increasing efforts to work across the humanitarian, development and peace nexus, the G-7 reaffirmed these commitments in 2017, 2021 and 2022.

Decisions made at the Japan summit can and have had a huge impact on the world’s most vulnerable children and communities when followed by real action. But with your own Progress Report 2022 Putting a note of suspense in meeting their commitments and a deepening hunger and nutrition crisis, we call on the G-7 leaders to back up their statements with real action, now, to stop this crisis in its tracks.

Chris Derksen-Hiebert He is director of public policy for the NGO World Vision. He leads the NGO’s international engagement with the G-7, G-20 and climate meetings of the UN Conference of the Parties (COP).

