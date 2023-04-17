Dhe G-7 group of economically strong democracies has warned against any attempt to change the international order by force in view of the Russian aggression in Ukraine and China’s increasing thirst for power. “We will reject any unilateral attempts to change the status quo through violence,” Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday at the start of the G-7 foreign ministers’ deliberations on the situation in the Indo-Pacific. In the region, China is also trying to expand its position of power militarily.

Hayashi said at the meeting in central Japan’s Karuizawa that it would “demonstrate to the world the firm determination of the G-7 to uphold the international order based on the rule of law.” For Germany, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) will take part in the talks in the holiday resort, which will last until Tuesday, 175 kilometers from the capital Tokyo.

In addition to Germany and Japan, the G-7 group also includes France, Italy, Canada, the USA and Great Britain. Japan currently holds the G-7 presidency.

At the start of the meeting on Sunday evening, Hayashi said that in order to deal with global challenges it is important to build “constructive and stable” relations with China. According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the G-7 ministers emphasized that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is an “indispensable element for the security and prosperity of the international community”. China regards Taiwan, which has been governed independently for more than 70 years, as part of its national territory that is to be reunited with the mainland, if necessary using military force.



Baerbock for rapid USA-China meeting

Baerbock urges her US and Chinese colleagues Antony Blinken and Qin Gang to meet quickly. “In my view, it would be important for this meeting to take place in a timely manner,” she said on Sunday evening in a switchover on the ZDF program “Berlin direct”. For Baerbock, the G-7 meeting marks the end of a six-day trip to Asia that she began on Thursday. First she had visited China and then South Korea.







When asked about possible support for Taiwan by the G-7 in the event of an escalation of the conflict with China, Baerbock said on ZDF: “Our aim is to de-escalate. And that’s why speculating about “What if…” is wrong now. But you also have to make it clear that we would not accept a military escalation.”

Blinken canceled a visit to China at short notice in early February after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was discovered in US airspace. The incident put additional strain on the relationship.