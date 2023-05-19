Dhe G7 countries want to further restrict Russia’s commodity trade, which is worth billions. Shortly before the summit meeting of the group of states in Hiroshima, Japan, the USA, the EU and Great Britain announced new punitive measures from among the leading democratic industrialized nations this Friday.

The government in London wants to impose an import ban on Russian diamonds as well as copper, aluminum and nickel from Russia. According to Council President Charles Michel, the EU also wants to limit trade in Russian diamonds.

Among other things, the US plans to cut off about 70 companies and organizations from Russia and other countries from US exports, a government official said in Hiroshima. The United States wants to impose other penalties on more than 300 people, companies and organizations, ships and planes. Great Britain also wants to punish 86 people and companies.

Selenskyj is apparently expected in person in Japan

According to the Financial Times, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will personally attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. The newspaper relies on insiders who are familiar with the preparations for the trip. Accordingly, Zelenskyj should also be present at discussions at the summit meeting on Sunday.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is one of the main topics at the meeting of the seven leading democracies, which lasts until Sunday. The G7 includes Great Britain, the USA, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada as well as the European Union.