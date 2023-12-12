NAfter the violent riots surrounding the G-20 summit in Hamburg in 2017, there were initially no proceedings against a police officer in court. After a renewed review of 157 cases against police officers that had already been discontinued, the investigations had to be resumed in six cases. The Hamburg public prosecutor announced this on Monday.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

In one case, the public prosecutor's office brought charges relating to the use of a baton on October 7, 2017, in which a man was injured. The charges were filed in October. The Higher Regional Court must now decide whether there will be a trial.

Case of a Hamburg dancer finally closed

Since 2018, the public prosecutor's office had again examined the cases against police officers. This was intended to counteract unabated critical reporting, as the public prosecutor's office has now announced.

In addition to the case in which an indictment was brought, another was discontinued after a fine was paid. A case should be discontinued due to insignificance, but the accused has died. The investigations in two cases are still ongoing on the orders of the Public Prosecutor General's Office.

A case that had caused a great stir was finally closed: the Hamburg public prosecutor's office had taken over the case of a Hamburg dancer whose leg was broken during the protest after the proceedings had been canceled three times.







However, as the public prosecutor's office has now announced, despite evaluating video sequences and searches in Baden-Württemberg – the accused police officers came from southern Germany – it was not possible to clarify which of the three police officers committed the bodily harm. During the G-20 summit there were repeated clashes between violent demonstrators and the police in Hamburg.