From the editorial team with Agenciesi From the editorial team with Agencies https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-agencias/ 03/01/2024 – 10:36

In a press interview last Thursday night, the 29th, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, admitted that there was no consensus among the G-20 countries to prepare a joint statement on the event, which brought together finance ministers from the banks central blocks of the block, in São Paulo.

+With Brics, G-20 and UN, Lula tries to recover international image

According to Haddad, there was understanding on specific topics worked on in the financial track, but the lack of consensus fell on the reference to geopolitical conflicts.

“With regard to the financial track, there was consensus in everything we dealt with. We do not discuss geopolitical conflict topics in our meetings. This was not brought up for discussion in plenary. And then it becomes very difficult when ministers and presidents of Central Banks do not participate in the discussion, to reach a consensus on a topic that was not and was not addressed within the scope of the financial track”, said the minister.

Haddad added that a document should be published soon on the Ministry of Finance's website, as Brazil currently holds the presidency of the bloc.

“We will publish what would be a consensus on the financial track on the Ministry’s website in the next few hours. This is closed and would be signed if it were not for the insistence of some G20 members to include a note, which would even be a footnote, which would not be part of the body of the communiqué, making reference to these issues on which there was a certain insistence”, he stated.

Still for the minister, the geopolitical conflicts that generated an impasse should have been dealt with in diplomatic events and not on the financial trail.

“This statement from the presidency is the consensual expression of what was discussed within the forum to which we belong. We had hoped that more sensitive issues relating to geopolitics would be debated exclusively on the diplomatic track. We imagined that this division of labor could happen. But as last week's meeting in Rio de Janeiro did not reach a common wording, this ended up contaminating the establishment of a consensus in ours, it became almost a logical impossibility. If it wasn’t possible there, it would be difficult for us to reach a satisfactory solution here.” Haddad added.

Taxation of large fortunes

The Finance Minister also said that Brazil hopes to complete the presidency of the G20, which ends in November this year, having closed pillars 1 and 2 of the Organization for Economic or Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The two pillars deal with the distribution of taxation rights on the profits of multinationals between countries and the establishment of a global minimum taxation for these global companies.

“Our intention is to open a horizon of discussions that cover topics that have not been addressed”, Haddad told journalists.

During the G20 in São Paulo, Haddad even proposed a third pillar: taxation on billionaires.

“Like the first two pillars, there will be a lot of debate about this [pilar 3], which is absolutely natural, especially because not every country feels the same way about this problem that was brought up by the G20 by Brazil. There are countries that are well prepared in this regard and that do not suffer from the lack of international rules on taxation. In general, [são] very rich countries”, he explained.

ECB: Growth is still a focus of concern

The head of the European Central Bank (ECB) and president of the Central Bank of Italy, Fabio Panetta, said after the G-20 meeting that global inflation is falling rapidly, while economic growth remained resilient and advanced above expectations. However, he recalled that there is widespread concern regarding the pace of economic growth, which he classified as “unsatisfactory” and “heterogeneous” between countries.

The comments were made in an interview, alongside Italian Finance Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti. Asked about Italian inflation, Giorgetti celebrated the recent figures, but warned that it is not yet time to review GDP in light of the challenging global environment.

Divergences

The disagreement over one word did not allow the meeting of monetary authorities from around the world to end with a joint statement. According to Estadão, the impasse occurred in the section “war on Ukraine” or “war in Ukraine”.

Russia defended the latter expression while the bloc's richest Western countries fought for the former. The more developed economies also did not want to mention Israel in the conflict with Hamas, and argued that there should only be a mention of the crisis in Gaza.

“There came a time when the impasse was so small that it concerned one word,” said the minister, who did not reveal what the term was. However, Haddad acknowledged, “there comes a time when the meeting ends”. Haddad did not mention who was irreducible.

Publicly, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner stated more than once that the country would not sign the statement if there was no mention of the wars in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.