The side-scrolling mecha shooter FZ: Formation Z will be launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam In the 2024 worldwide, as announced by the publisher and developer CITY CONNECTION and by the developer Granzella. Other platforms are being defined.

When this title was announced in October 2022, CITY CONNECTION stated that he would be available for PlayStation 4 and for other platforms to be announced. Now it seems that the PlayStation 4 version is no longer planned.

FZ: Formation Z will be present in playable form at Tokyo Game Show 2023, which will be held from September 21st to 24th at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Let’s see the new trailer below.

FZ: Formation Z – Second trailer

Source: CITY CONNECTION Street Gematsu