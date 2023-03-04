The older brothers of the boy Fyodor from the Bryansk region, participating in a special operation to protect the Donbass, said they were proud of his deed. Their video message on March 4 was published by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“Pride for my brother that he did so, he was not at a loss. He is just a child. It turned out that at the moment no one knows how to behave in this case. He is quiet and calm. Normal, like all children,” they said.

Fyodor’s brothers serve as artillerymen.

On March 2, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs fired at a car in which there were children in the village of Lyubechane, Bryansk region. As a result of the attack on the area, two people were killed, injured 10-year-old schoolboy Fedor and another adult.

The girls who were in the car were not injured thanks to the actions of a schoolboy who, having been injured, took them out of the car and took them into the forest, after which he caught a ride and drove with them to a safe place.

The next day, the Investigative Committee of Russia reported that the boy had been awarded the departmental medal “Valor and Courage” for his heroism and selflessness.

On March 4, Fedor told reporters more about how he saved the girls and was injured. Now the boy receives all the necessary treatment. According to the doctors, his condition is serious, but corresponds to the second postoperative day.