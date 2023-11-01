Red weather alert in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, with schools closed on November 2nd and 3rd due to the bad weather warning. Also stop public transport. November 2 promises to be a complex day due to rain and wind in the Center and North. Milan under special observation after the water bomb that sent the city into overdrive two days ago. The yellow alert, the lowest level, is triggered in the capital. The orange alert, which also concerns sectors of Friuli Venezia Giulia, is triggered in areas of Emilia Romagna, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto, Liguria, Lombardy, Tuscany.

The yellow alert concerns most of the regions: Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Molise, Tuscany, Umbria, Campania.

Storm Ciaran coming

The weather picture is characterized by storm Ciaran which hits the North and also moves towards the Center with rain and wind gusts of over 90 km/h on the Ligurian Sea and upper Tyrrhenian Sea and up to 100 km/h on the upper Adriatic. The disturbance, from the North, will progressively extend towards Tuscany, Lazio and Umbria in the early hours of Friday 3rd while in the North the weather will slowly improve starting from the west.

Friuli Venezia Giulia

Given the red alert, a series of measures are being implemented in Friuli Venezia Giulia today. “These include the closure of schools of all levels for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow in all the municipalities that fall within the red alert areas, which are the former provinces of Gorizia (with the exception of Doberdò del Lago), Udine and of Pordenone”, announced the governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia Massimiliano Fedriga and the regional councilor with responsibility for Civil Protection, Riccardo Riccardo, at the end of the Corem.

“Public parks have also been closed, and regional public transport services have been interrupted, from 12pm; as well as all sporting events suspended; with the primary objective of limiting the movement of people to protect their safety”, they add.

“Maximum precipitation values ​​of up to 300 mm in 24 hours are expected – they explain. And what is most worrying is the possibility of having 200 mm in the 12 most intense hours: significant precipitation in areas already recently hit by heavy rains. The profiles of risk also concerns landslides, landslides, tree falls, flooding, and the flooding of the main waterways”, say Fedriga and Riccardi.

“Given the forecasts, with indications of important critical issues, mindful of the management of similar situations in the past, we must try to move as little as possible: hence the decision to close the schools and limit the local public transport service as much as possible, the closure of public parks and the temporary suspension of sporting events. These are necessary precautionary measures, in the hope that serious effects on the ground will not occur”, finally added Fedriga and Riccardi.

Milan under special observation, yellow alert

The yellow alert is triggered in Milan according to the report from the Functional Center for Monitoring Natural Risks of the Lombardy Region. We point out the possibility of thunderstorms and therefore we recommend not stopping under trees and scaffolding on construction sites, terraces and tents. We are also advised to ensure the safety of objects and vases on balconies and all artefacts that can be moved by the wind.