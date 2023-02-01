Wim Kreté is under fire as a candidate Member of Parliament for the Forum for Democracy in North Brabant. De Drunenaar threatened Sigrid Kaag, Hugo de Jonge and other politicians on social media: ‘You live in spare time, just a little longer Sigridje!’ Even his own party no longer wants him in the States.
Paul Driessen
Latest update:
01-02-23, 17:29
