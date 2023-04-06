FvD MP Pepijn van Houwelingen has been fined 450 euros for insult. He posted an image on Twitter in September containing a photoshopped image of two ministers holding a Nazi flag. The ministers Ernst Kuipers (Public Health) and Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs) reported the tweet.

Van Houwelingen posted a tweet on September 24 that made it appear that both ministers were hoisting a Nazi flag. It was an edit of a photo from the week before, in which Kuipers and Van Gennip hoisted a flag of the United Nations’ sustainability goals. In his tweet, Van Houwelingen also posted a photo in which that canvas has been replaced by a Nazi flag. ‘The facade and the reality’, he wrote.

Kuipers and Van Gennip filed a report and called the association with the Nazi regime 'shocking'. "It is a new low point in the treatment of administrators and politicians," Kuipers previously wrote on Twitter about the photo. "We are committed to freedom of expression. But there are limits. We were shocked by that tweet. And if you know about the past in our country, you know that we don't want to be associated with it'. Van Gennip added: 'We have to set a limit'.

The National Criminal Investigation Department heard the Member of Parliament on 9 January 2023. The OM concludes that there is an insult. Politicians should be given a lot of space to express their opinion in the public debate, the Public Prosecution Service considers. However, the second tweet with the edited photo portrayed both ministers as Nazis. That is ‘unnecessarily offensive’ and therefore an insult according to the Penal Code,’ the Public Prosecution Service said on Thursday.

Responsibility

The OM believes that Van Houwelingen could have formulated his criticism in a different way, as he had already done in an earlier tweet. Politicians have a great responsibility in the social debate and Van Houwelingen has a large number of followers on Twitter, the OM argues.

Van Houwelingen deleted the tweet, stating that he "in no way" compared Kuipers to Nazism, but that the comparison involved the flag with UN targets. Van Houwelingen can object to the imposition of the fine. Then the case will go to court.

Van Houwelingen said after posting the tweet that his party is also more often associated with Nazism. “But if we do it once – no matter how light-footed and teasing – the world will be too small.”

‘distasteful’

At his weekly press conference, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that he found Van Houwelingen’s action ‘totally distasteful’. “The reaction of my colleagues to this also had the full support.” It is therefore to be expected that the cabinet will go to court again, should such a case arise again. Furthermore, the prime minister had ‘no words for it’.