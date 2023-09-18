At the FvD we also find tough words in the 2023 election manifesto about the position of the car.

Yep, it’s election time. In November 2023 we will ‘be allowed’ to go to the polls again to elect a new parliament for hopefully the next four years. And there is certainly something to choose from when it comes to cars. The various draft election manifestos will be published these weeks and then the members of the various parties must first make their voices heard before they become final. Because maybe they don’t agree with it. Unless we’re talking about it PVV election manifesto of course, Geert just decides and we don’t vote.

Oh and Pieter Omtzigt’s new party: New Social Contract. They will reportedly not present their election manifesto until the end of October. A lot of work, typing all your opinions and converting them into a PDF on your own, of course.

Does the FvD consider the car important?

The FvD calls it the program of Hope, Optimism and Recovery, the draft election manifesto of Thierry’s party.

If we look at the beautifully businesslike Executive Summary in this program, we see that 1 of the 12 spearheads of the party is: ‘The Netherlands Mobile again’. And under that heading it is summarized as follows in a few sentences:

The speed limit on highways will increase to 130 km/h and faster where possible. We will abolish route checks and reduce excise duties on petrol and diesel, as well as the additional tax and BPM. Car owners only pay road tax once, even if they have multiple vehicles. No more environmental zones in cities:

fuel cars welcome everywhere. FvD draft election program 2023

While the PVV aims for a maximum speed of 140 km/h, the FvD leaves the maximum open for the time being. They keep the door open with a cheerful ‘louder where possible’. The sky’s the limit!

Car taxes and the FvD program

A remarkable wish that we have not seen anywhere else before, FvD believes it is unjustified when someone pays road tax for more than 1 car. Because after all, you can only drive 1 car at a time according to the election manifesto. Hmm, that could be quite a saving for the local ‘cat catcher’ with several cars to his name. Criminals are of course also voters. Just like car collectors, because they would of course benefit from this.

In the Economy & Taxes section, the FvD does not forget the motorist either. He is remembered three times. The following wishes can be read in that paragraph:

Tax-free mileage allowance to 30 cents per kilometer

Significantly reduce excise duty on fuels

Stop subsidies on electric cars

Other car dreams of the FvD

It can only be stated clearly, just like in the PVV’s programme. This climate nonsense is nonsense. Or as the FvD puts it in its PDF:

There is no climate crisis. The climate is always changing. It was a bit warmer on Earth during the time of the Egyptians and the Romans, there was another peak in the Middle Ages, then it was a bit colder for a few centuries and since 1850 it has been a bit warmer on Earth again: about one degree Celsius. FvD draft election program 2023

So don’t expect policy proposals that take climate change into account. What can be read are strikingly concrete proposals for extra asphalt. You would almost think that there was a good internal lobby when drawing up this election manifesto. The FvD’s arrows are aimed at the construction of the A8-A9, or as they call it, the ‘missing links’. In the eastern Netherlands, the N35 must become a full-fledged highway: the A35.

In addition to the aforementioned speed increase and the desired abolition of all section controls, there is also room in the specific Infrastructure, Traffic & Transport section to take action against high car costs. No Thierrian sentences here, but just some things that were probably shouted from behind the Society during the brainstorming session.

Excise duty and road tax reduced: Kok’s quarter given back. The Netherlands is no longer the most expensive car country in Europe. FvD election program 2023

Whose deed!

The election manifestos of the other parties

Also interested in the opinion of the other parties in their election manifesto for the November 2023 elections?

BBB: Speed ​​limit must go back to 130!

PVDD: Fewer cars and especially fewer SUVs

Volt: Back to 120 km/h when 80% of the cars are electric

PVDA-GL: Less use of private cars and faster introduction of road pricing

CDA: No road pricing in rural areas

SP is against road pricing and in favor of cheap EVs

VVD: excise duty down and mileage allowance up!

PVV: 140 km/h and no road pricing

This article FvD: Kok’s quarter back + 1 road tax per person first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#FvD #Koks #quarter #road #tax #person