“The infamous acts of January 8 entered history as a symbol that aversion to democracy produces violence and awakens impulses contrary to tolerance, generating unimaginable criminal acts in a rule of law. The 8th of January does not deserve a commemorative date, but rather constant repudiation, so that attitudes of this kind are not repeated”, says an excerpt from the document. Here’s the full (137 KB).

The action was filed by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) last Friday (25.Aug.2023). The request for the suspension of the Law was presented to the STF by the coordinator of the Strategic Group to Combat Anti-democratic Acts of the PGR, Carlos Frederico Santos. The prosecutor states that the norm “instead of defending and protecting, it is aimed at stimulating and promoting the attack and affront to the democratic regime established in arts. 1, 23, I, and 34, VII, “a”, of the Federal Constitution”.

Carlos Frederico also states that the law presented by councilor Alexandre Bobadra (PL) aims to “the commemoration of the criminal acts that took place on the 8th of January”.

“It is inadmissible to draft immoral and anti-republican laws, whose purpose is to exalt and commemorate the practice of acts contrary to the democratic rule of law. Such acts, instead of being encouraged, exalted and promoted, need to be duly sanctioned and punished with the rigors of the law by the competent authorities.”said the coordinator.

“Patriot’s Day”

In the initial draft of the project (full – 129KB), the relationship between the commemorative date and extremist acts is not mentioned. However, Bobadra questions: “Why in Brazil does anyone who considers himself a patriot become a laughing stock?”.

He argues that the choice of a date to celebrate the “patriot” It is important because, currently, “Brazil faces a dangerous process of extinction of what is its patriotism”.

The councilor is a supporter of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In July, the Chamber of Porto Alegre also approved another project de Bobadra who awarded a trophy to the former president.

Bobadra had his mandate revoked in the 2nd Instance on August 15, after accusations of abuse of economic power and misuse of the media. There is still an appeal to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

In 2022, he was also involved in an assault case against a state deputy from Rio Grande do Sul, Leonel Radde (PT). Both fought in Praça 15 de Novembro, in the historic center of Porto Alegre.