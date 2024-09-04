Congressman called the Chief Executive a “thief who should be in prison” during a UN event in New York

Minister Luiz Fux, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), summoned on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) the federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) to present his defense, within 15 days, in the process in which he is accused of the crime of insult against the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Siva (PT). Here is the full of the order (PDF – 129 kB).

In November 2023, during the 5th Transatlantic Summit, held at the headquarters of the UN (United Nations), in New York (USA), the congressman called the Chief Executive of “thief who should be in prison”. The speech was published on the deputy’s social media. Watch the moment (42s):

At a preliminary hearing held on August 14, the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) offered the deputy a plea bargain, a type of agreement in which the accused agrees to comply with measures determined by the prosecutor’s office in exchange for the closure of the case. The proposal, however, was rejected by Nikolas and the case will follow its normal course.

The benefit offered by the agency is common in crimes where punishment is low. For Penal Codethe insult is punishable by a sentence ranging from 1 to 6 months in prison, which can be converted to alternative sentences.

What Nikolas says

When Fux authorized the opening of the investigation, in April of this year, Nikolas spoke out on the social network X (formerly Twitter). He said that the case demonstrates “how much freedom of expression is under threat in Brazil”. He also linked the investigation to the tension between businessman Elon Musk, owner of X, and STF minister Alexandre de Moraes.

On the occasion, the deputy also published a video repeating that the investigation is “a threat to freedom” in the country. Watch (57s):