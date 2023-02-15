PF asked the STF to investigate the former president for possible misuse of children and adolescents in campaign

The Minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), Luiz Fux, sent to the Electoral Court this Tuesday (14.Feb.2023) a request presented by the PF (Federal Police) for alleged misuse of children and adolescents during the 2022 campaign.

The crime notice sent to the Court says that the images of minors were used in situations that could incite the use of weapons. The inquiry proceeds in secrecy of justice.

The PF inquiry request was sent to the Supreme Court on November 25, 2022, when Bolsonaro had already been defeated at the polls, but was still president and with special jurisdiction in the STF.

In the decision, Fux considers that with the end of the presidential term and, therefore, of Bolsonaro’s privileged jurisdiction, the Supreme Court no longer has responsibility for the case.

“I promote the decline of the jurisdiction of this Court and determine the referral of the present case to the electoral justice of the Federal District, as it is the judicial authority in theory competent for the continuation of the feat“, says the minister in the dispatch.

Last week, Minister Cármen Lúcia forwarded to the 1st Instance 7 requests for investigation filed against former President Bolsonaro. Of the total requests, at least 5 were submitted because of statements by the former Chief Executive on September 7, 2021.