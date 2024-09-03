Former player has been in prison since March this year, after his sentence for rape was approved in Brazil

Minister Luiz Fux postponed the analysis of 2 habeas corpus petitions filed by former soccer player Robson de Souza, known as Robinho, until September 13. Initially, the cases were scheduled for a virtual plenary session of the Court, with the trial beginning this Friday (September 6, 2024).

Both are asking for the release of the former player, who has been in prison since March of this year, when the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) approved Robinho’s sentence in Brazil. One of them also wants the Court of Justice to be declared incompetent to determine the prison regime.

The trial that determined that Robinho would serve his sentence for rape in Brazil was on March 20 of this year. This is because, in 2017, the former player was sentenced to 9 years in prison in Italy for a rape that allegedly occurred in 2013, in a nightclub in Milan. At the time, he played for Milan.

The Court’s judgment analyzes the decision validation of the Italian justice system, allowing the former player to serve his sentence in Brazilian territory. In other words, it was not a new trial of the actions that were processed abroad, but rather of an examination to verify whether the sentence meets the formal requirements provided for in order to carry out the homologation.

The Court also ordered Robinho to serve his sentence immediately in a closed regime. He was arrested by the PF (Federal Police) in Santos the day after the trial.