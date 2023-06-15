The call “principle of insignificance” is applied when the stolen item has a value considered negligible. In other cases, the Court’s understanding was that there was criminal irrelevance. That is, the good is so insignificant that there would be no justification for filing a lawsuit. However, Fux considered that, because the convict is a repeat offender, the benefit does not apply to the case. Here’s the full (250 KB).

Minister Luiz Fux, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), decided to maintain the imprisonment of a man sentenced to 1 year, 9 months and 10 days for having stolen a bundle of 18 cans of Brahma beer, valued at R$ 35. The decision, on Monday (12.jun.2023), was given after the DPU (Defensoria Pública da União) presented a request for habeas corpusalleging the application of the principle of insignificance in the case.

The defense alleged that the convict's conduct did not generate "prejudice" to the victim and the commercial establishment, since the product was recovered. But Fox considered that "the recidivism and the bad antecedents served to remove the principle of insignificance". Despite maintaining the prison, Fux decided to change the prisoner's initial closed regime to an open one. In this way, the individual can work during the day and retire at night to a Casa de Albergado – a prison facility for prisoners with low or no degree of danger.

The minister contradicted previous decisions of the Court on similar cases. In November 2021, Moraes ordered the release of a woman who had been preemptively arrested for more than 100 days for stealing water.

At the time, the Public Defender’s Office of Minas Gerais filed the habeas corpus in the STF stating that it is up to the case to apply the principle of insignificance, which decriminalizes conduct that, although typified as criminal, is inexpressive to the point of not affecting protected legal interests.

The case had reached the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). The summoned judge, Olindo Menezes, rapporteur of the case at the Court, said that the woman has already been prosecuted for other crimes and has a final conviction.

Justice Rosa Weber, of the STF, also understood the same way. she granted habeas corpus to a man sentenced to 3 years in prison for stealing a set of 3 pans, valued at R$ 100. At the time, he said that the principle of insignificance is applicable even when the defendant is a repeat offender.

At the STJ, Minister Ribeiro Dantas has also decided that the principle of insignificance can be applied even in cases involving repeat offenders. On the occasion, the magistrate released a man accused of stealing 4 boxes of chocolate.