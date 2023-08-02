Former leader of the movement will have to provide clarifications in the session of 5th (Aug 3) in the Chamber, but may remain silent

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Luiz Fux denied this Tuesday (1st.Aug.2023) the request of the leader of the FNL (National Fight Front, Countryside and City), José Rainha Júnior, in order not to be obliged to attend the MST CPI of the Chamber of Deputies.

In June, the commission approved the summoning of José Rainha to give testimony to the commission. The hearing is scheduled for 5th (3.Aug).

Despite rejecting the request of the former leader of the MST (Movement of Landless Workers), Fux assured that José Rainha will be able to remain silent in the face of questions that may incriminate him and be assisted by a lawyer. He cannot be arrested.

Fux also authorized Rainha to leave the statement if the determinations are not complied with by the CPI.

“In the event of non-compliance with any determination of the order now granted, the patient is assured the right to cease his participation in the act, without this entailing any restrictive measure of rights or deprivation of liberty”decided.

In May, after the installation of the CPI, the FNL declared that the objective of the commission is to criminalize social movements.

“While they point to the MST and other social movements, such as the FNL, the responsibility for ‘crimes in the countryside’, the deputies do not mention that land occupations take place on public lands, already recognized by the Justice as territories that should be at the service of the agrarian reform, which never left the promise in Brazil – even during the declared left-wing governments”declared the entity.

With information from Brazil Agency