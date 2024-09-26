Meeting will be held at the STF on November 11; CNC calls for unconstitutionality of the law that regulates the betting model

The minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Luiz Fux called this Thursday (September 26, 2024) a hearing on September 11 to deal with the so-called bets. Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 144 kB).

Among the guests are the presidents of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and Arthur Lira (PP-AL), respectively, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadthe president of the B.C. (Central Bank), Roberto Campos Neto, and associations.

According to Fux, the audience seeks “to clarify” technical issues associated with mental health, the neurological impacts of betting on human behavior, the economic effects on commerce and its effects on the domestic economy and social consequences.

“Given the complexity and interdisciplinary nature of the topic, which involves neuroscience, economic and social aspects, it is considered valuable and necessary to hold a public hearing, so that this Court can be provided with essential information to resolve the matter, as well as so that future judicial pronouncements have greater democratic legitimacy”he states.

UNDERSTAND

The call was made in an action filed by the CNC (National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism), which calls for the unconstitutionality of the law 14,790 of 2023which regulates the type of betting known as bets.

According to the entity, by promoting an increase in the practice of gambling, the modality has caused significant impacts in the economic, social and public health spheres, affecting, in a more pronounced way, the most vulnerable social classes.

The confederation also argues that the popularization of betting has resulted in the growing debt of Brazilian families, which reduces the consumption of goods and services and negatively impacts retail trade and the Brazilian economy.

Here is the list of guests for the STF hearing:

Rodrigo Pacheco, president of the Senate;

Arthur Lira, president of the Chamber of Deputies;

Fernando Haddad, Minister of Finance;

Roberto Campos Neto, president of the BC;

Bruno Dantas, president of TCU (Federal Audit Court);

Paulo Gonet, Attorney General of the Republic;

Jorge Messias, attorney general of the Union;

Nísia Trindade, Minister of Health;

Macaé Evaristo, Minister of Human Rights;

Anielle Franco, Minister of Racial Equality;

CNC;

ANJL (National Association of Games and Lotteries);

IJL (Brazilian Institute of Legal Gaming);

Women of Brazil Group; and

Educafro.

BC STUDY

Survey of B.C. (Central Bank) showed that bookmakers received R$10.5 billion from Bolsa Família beneficiaries from January to August this year. The study was carried out at the request of senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM). Here’s the complete of the document (PDF – 312 kB).

On Tuesday (September 24), Campos Neto, said during an event in São Paulo, that the data is “quite worrying” and has had an effect on family defaults.

According to the survey, more than 8.9 million people belonging to the program sent resources to betting houses. The average value was R$1,179 per person from January to August.

The data shows that the average expenditure by Bolsa Família beneficiaries was R$1.31 billion per month, or R$147 per person. Of these betting people, 5.4 million (60.5%) are heads of families – who, in fact, receive the benefit – and sent R$6.23 billion (59.3%) via Pix to bets.