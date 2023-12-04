Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/12/2023 – 21:24

Minister Luiz Fux, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), authorized this Monday, 4th, the opening of an investigation to investigate whether deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) operated a crack scheme.

“Investigative measures have the ability to gradually bring, to the investigative process, evidence such that, once juxtaposed and critically analyzed, they can clarify the conduct investigated, either for the continuation of the criminal prosecution, or for its obstacle, when not verified. the occurrence of illegal acts”, he wrote.

The decision responded to a request from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR). The agency reported that, based on preliminary information, the deputy will be investigated for criminal association, embezzlement and concussion.

“As reported, the facts are serious and there is sufficient suggestive evidence”, argued Deputy Attorney General of the Republic Ana Borges, number two at the PGR, in a letter sent to the STF last week.

The PGR will investigate whether Janones joined his advisors to embezzle public money or whether he demanded part of the employees’ salaries in exchange for appointments.

The deputy told the Estadão who is in favor of investigation. “It is the only way for me to prove my complete innocence and then pursue my right of recourse against the people who lightly accused me,” she said.

One of the Lula government’s most active allies on social media, André Janones was drawn into the center of corruption suspicions after audios were made public in which he asked for donations from advisors to offset campaign expenses.

First steps of the investigation

In addition to authorizing the investigation, Fux has already given the green light for the first steps. The PGR will start by listening to Janones’ advisors and former advisors, in addition to the deputy himself.

The Prosecutor’s Office also wants access to the history of the cabinet’s employees, including in the previous legislature, and time records. The initial deadline for the investigation is 60 days, but may be extended.