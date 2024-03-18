Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/18/2024 – 10:54

Candidates who will participate in the 2025 entrance exam of the University Foundation for the Entrance Exam (Fuvest) can now prepare. According to the institution, the first phase will be held on November 17th of this year, while the second phase is scheduled for December 16th, 2024.

In 2024, in total, 8,147 places were available for admission to USP for the more than 180 courses offered. Soon, the complete 2025 entrance exam calendar will be available on the Fuvest website.

See the dates below:

– 1st phase – 11/17/24;

– 2nd phase – 12/16/2024.

Recently, the foundation also announced that Fuvest's 2025 entrance exam will have changes for the area of ​​Medicine. According to information published by the Dean of Undergraduate Studies at USP, courses from the three units will have unified entry into the same career.

In this way, candidates will be able to choose the units in order of preference, applying for the course at the Faculty of Medicine, in the capital of São Paulo, at the Faculty of Dentistry of Bauru, which also offers undergraduate courses, and at the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto.