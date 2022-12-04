The first phase of the entrance exam of the University Foundation for the Vestibular (Fuvest) brought interdisciplinary questions, with varied themes, largely related to Brazil. Among the subjects addressed were the Rio militias, the use of the term “collaborator” in companies and the Jair Bolsonaro government’s proposal to abolish protections for mangroves barred by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The application for the entrance exam, the main gateway to the University of São Paulo (USP), took place this Sunday afternoon, 4

The test addressed gender issues, such as the insertion of women in the labor market, female participation in politics and the relationship with race, based on the fact that black women have less prestige and pay at work. The professional environment was also approached based on a text by the sociologist Jessé Souza, who addressed the diffusion of the term “collaborator”, instead of employee, in companies.

Themes related to the environment were highlighted, such as the greenhouse effect and the use of fertilizers and pesticides. The highlight at this point was the issue that referred to a resolution by the National Council for the Environment (Conama), during the period in which Ricardo Salles was Minister of the Environment, which extinguished permanent protection areas (APPs) in mangroves and restingas of the Brazilian coast. The measure was barred by the STF, with the understanding that it was unconstitutional.

In other topics, questions addressed Brazil’s relations with other Latin American countries, such as similarities with Ecuador and Mexico. International references were also present in questions about the territorial division of Africa before and after colonization and the collapse of the Soviet Union, for example. The song Sujeito de Sorte, by singer Belchior, was also mentioned, in a part about grammar.

The theme of the “monopoly of violence” was also addressed. The test brought a text by the German intellectual Max Weber and proposed a discussion related to the militias of Rio de Janeiro.

In the case of the military dictatorship, a historical moment prior to the coup was addressed: the “Rally of the Reforms”, held by then President João Goulart at Central do Brasil, in March 1964. The question brought two images of the event and asked whether the banners displayed indicated support for Jango.

For Giba Alvarez, director of the Cursinho da Poli, one of the questions that called attention was the one that brought a text with an Italian in Portuguese, written by immigrants who had recently arrived in the country. Although I was not in Portuguese, the professor believes that the content did not bring difficulties even for candidates who do not know the foreign language. “It was understandable from the context. There was a comparison between the environment of Italy and Brazil, as in Canção do Exílio, by Gonçalves Dias”, he comments.

The template and content will be released by Fuvest early this Sunday evening, starting at 7 pm. Still according to the director of the Cursinho da Poli, who took the test, this year’s edition brought eight questions in English, part of them interdisciplinary. One brought elements of physics to address the installation of solar panels in peripheral regions. Another featured a chemistry-related meme.

In the teacher’s evaluation, the test brought the content that is required in high school, but in an interdisciplinary way and without divisions within the test. That is, there was no way for the student to choose to start with physics or chemistry, as the questions were scattered, sometimes in an interdisciplinary way. He considers that it was a “medium complexity” edition, similar to last year’s level, with short texts and alternatives, clear statements and many images, tables and graphs.

“It was a very intelligent and well-done race. It required a very large repertoire,” she says. “The Fuvest test this year was more like an Enem than the Enem was a Fuvest”, he compares. In the professor’s evaluation, the USP entrance exam sought to select a “reader and studious student, who is interested in the world he lives in and has critical training, who knows how to read graphics and who has the foreign language as something mandatory for him.”

The test also brought questions about mandatory readings of Fuvest. One of them referred to Angústia, by Graciliano Ramos, related to a phrase by Saint Augustine about the measurement of time. Excerpts from texts by Carlos Drummond de Andrade and Sérgio Buarque de Holanda were also presented.

In all, the test had 90 multiple-choice interdisciplinary questions, involving the areas of biology, physics, geography, history, English, mathematics, Portuguese and chemistry. All had five alternatives and only one correct option.

This year’s edition had 114,400 applicants, of which 104,000 were candidates and 10,300 “trainers”, students in the first years of high school. For 2023, USP offers 8,230 admission spaces through Fuvest.

Among the courses, the graduation in Medicine in São Paulo is the most competitive, with 118 applicants per vacancy. Next, those with the most demand are Medicine in Ribeirão Preto, with 95.9 candidates per vacancy, and Medicine in Bauru, with 78.3. Psychology and International Relations, both in São Paulo, make up the top of the list, with indexes of 70.6 and 54.7, respectively.