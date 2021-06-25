Nippon Ichi Software and the developer Fog have released new gameplay for Fuuraiki 4, allowing us to take a scenic tour of Gifu. In fact, the video will start right from the prefecture station, and will end at the arrival point of the Tsukechi Gorge. I remind you that the title will be available in Japan from next 8 July on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Good vision.

Fuuraiki 4 – Gameplay

Source: Nippon Ichi Software, Fog Street Gematsu