Nippon Ichi Software has released a new panoramic gameplay for Fuuraiki 4, allowing us to visit the surroundings of the Naegi Castle. As previously anticipated, the software house will periodically release a series of gameplay in which, starting from the Gifu station, we will visit various areas of Japan. I remind you that the title will be available in Japan from next 8 July on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Good vision.

Fuuraiki 4 – Naegi Castle

Source: Nippon Ichi Software Street Gematsu