We can speak of massive investments: more than 300 million euros will be allocated to the renovation and expansion of the Futuroscope, the oldest of the French amusement parks, located in the towns of Chasseneuil-du-Poitou and Jaunay-Marigny, ten kilometers north of Poitiers, in Vienne. With the aim of bringing visitors from all over Europe.

Because at Futuroscope, we are not afraid of the unknown. “You will be boarding very soon … I wish you an extraordinary journey “, smiles a recorded female voice, at the start of an attraction. This was without counting the confinement because of the coronavirus and the park closure, in March, just before the inauguration of Objectif Mars, a 20 million euro attraction, then reopening on June 13.

However, it is in full confinement that the Caisse des Dépôts said banco for 300 million euros of investments. “Tourism is going through a difficult period, explains the CEO of the CDC. We thought it was a good time to give a signal of confidence and we made the decision of this investment during containment. I have no doubts that it will succeed. “

The oldest park in France will change category, notably with a Futuroscope 2, with a water park, the Aquascope, a 6,000-seat performance hall, restaurants, a resort with two themed hotels, one in good shape. space station, the other with Robin Hood-style lodges, to transform simple visits into real stays.

“One might wonder if this is the right time …, indicates Dominique Marcel, CEO of Compagnie des Alpes, which owns almost half of the park. But yes, now is the right time to be ready for better times! It is a risk to invest 300 million: 100 million on Futuroscope, 200 on the whole park. “

This is a risk that we take because the Futuroscope must not fall asleep. As we are going to develop a richer offer, people will come, and they will stay longer. Dominique marcel to franceinfo

Despite the 2.5 million visitors expected and a turnover supposed to jump by 75%, the original spirit is still there, according to Jacques Grandon, one of the initiators of Futuroscope in 1987. “There is a kind of enchantment about this place, which was once hated by people who called it the Plain of the Four Winds: it was always bad, remembers Jacques Grandon. This project is gigantic but it is setting out again for a new horizon. There is no choice! “ And this method has been in operation in Chasseneuil-du-Poitou for more than thirty years.