According to Matthias Horx, the world is politically in an omnicrisis. This is also reflected in the federal government’s policy.

Frankfurt/Mainz – With a view to the ongoing crises of the present, the journalist, trend and futurologist Matthias Horx speaks of an “omnicrisis”. Individual crises in the world are interlinked and thus create the impression of an all-encompassing whole.

Omnicrises are a feature of epoch transitions. According to Horx, they are often accompanied by social uncertainty. “Every 50 to 100 years there is a breakdown of the old normal state and the beginning of something new, which initially seems uncertain,” said Horx German press agency in Mainz. Such periods of uncertainty could easily last 10 to 20 years. The more society participates in solutions, the faster this time will pass.

Omnicrisis necessitates responses to vicious forms of populism

That omnicrisis also consists of crises in democracies worldwide. “The autocracies seem to be taking over everywhere,” Horx explained. Nevertheless, he emphasized that every trend always creates a countertrend. He appeals to civil society to necessarily find answers to malicious forms of populism – also so that democracy can be reformed by new parties and movements.

In Horx's opinion, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine “snatched society out of an illusion that had lasted for decades. Namely, to believe that it is on the way to becoming more and more peaceful and integrated.

According to Horx, the omnicrisis also brings to light a “shock of the changing times”. Because globalization does not work to the extent that people believe it does. The trend and futurologist also points out a positive aspect that can lie in these shocks: “They make it clear to us what is worth fighting for, what values ​​we should stand up for,” emphasizes Horx. Ultimately it is about the emergence of a new world order.

This omnicrisis is also evident in the politics of the traffic light coalition

According to Horx, the omnicrisis is also visible in Germany: the traffic light coalition dispute shows how difficult it is to pursue appropriate politics in the age of media populism. The “media over-excitement society” plays a large part in this – in this, according to the journalist, “noise is staged” instead of reaching compromises through a constructive culture of debate. For example, the opposition uses every political gap to create instability.

“Authoritarianism is rampant on this feeling of chaos, always offering simple solutions that it simply doesn’t have,” Horx states. In this way, authoritarianism will always fail because of itself. According to Horx, it is no less likely that Donald Trump will not stand in the 2024 US presidential election.

Europe has proven itself despite multiple crises

On the other hand, the example of Europe shows that “astonishing unity” can emerge from times of crisis. According to Horx, Europe has certainly proven its worth in the turbulent times of the coronavirus and the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. This gradually made it clear to many people how much Europe is needed in times of multiple trouble spots.

When it comes to the climate crisis, Horx believes moving away from coal, oil and gas can bring countries around the world together in a “common human project.” Globally, solar energy is playing an increasingly important role, more countries are seriously committing to climate goals and new decarbonization techniques are constantly being developed. When it comes to climate change, Horx sees the greatest danger in “the mood turning apocalyptic.”

Horx attests that the change in the world of work is a gradual end to the industrial model and its comparatively rigid standards. But this change is being driven more by the younger people. More people were looking for more flexibility in their work-life structure. “In 20 years, standard employment contracts will probably be in the minority,” predicts Horx.