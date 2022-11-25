Home page World

Of: Julia Hawener

It doesn’t look like a conventional wind turbine: the vortex bladeless has no rotor blades and generates electricity through vibration. © Vortex Bladeless/Instagram

A wind power plant from Spain does not need any rotor blades at all. Instead of rotary movements, the start-up’s system relies on vibrations. The look of the power plant is also exceptional.

Madrid/Ávila – Wind power is comparatively cheap, climate-friendly and carries no risk of a nuclear accident. And yet she is not very popular with the population. Critics often complain that wind turbines are hard to miss and spoil the landscape with their huge rotor blades. And while residents are disturbed by the noise and sound of the wind turbines, conservationists are worried about birds and bats. Because they could collide with the wind turbines and die. Nevertheless, about the country wants Baden-Wuerttemberg advance the expansion of wind turbines.

Now the Spanish company “Vortex Bladeless” wants to bring an alternative to the well-known wind turbines onto the market in order to solve the problems of the wind turbine opponents just mentioned. The company relies on vibrations to generate energy from wind. The asparagus-shaped structure has no rotor blades – like a conventional wind turbine – and looks more like a wind rod. You will also look in vain for brakes, a gearbox and a generator in the true sense of the word. Because instead of rotary movements, the Spanish start-up uses what is known as vorticity. A force that makes skyscrapers vibrate, for example. In the case of tall buildings, one wants to avoid this as far as possible, but in the case of wind power technology it is desirable, since this is how the electricity is generated.

Vibrating columns are lighter and cheaper than wind turbines

The system consists of two parts: a base, which is firmly anchored in the ground just like conventional wind turbines, and a free-swinging mast. The current is generated by electromagnetic induction. There is a kind of coil made of magnets in the mast. As soon as wind hits the mast and it starts to vibrate, electromagnetic interactions occur inside. This kinetic energy is then converted into electricity.

In contrast to the classic wind turbine, the wind turbine offers a number of advantages, according to the developers: the operation of the antenna-like wind power posts should cause almost no noise, require no lubricants and also pose no danger to flying earthlings. Since the construction from Spain requires hardly any mechanical parts such as a gearbox, it is cheaper to manufacture and maintain, according to the developers. Because less friction means less wear. In addition, the swinging columns should be significantly lighter, so that they do not require a foundation that weighs tons and can be placed on almost any soil condition.

Wind power plants for home use

In one respect, however, the start-up’s system is inferior to conventional wind turbines. As the company itself admits, they produce less energy. However, according to the manufacturer, there would be significantly more space on a bladeless wind farm. But there are no plans in the near future for large plants that will look like asparagus plantations the mirror reported. The focus of CEO David Yanez is currently still on the end user, who can use the swinging lantern for self-sufficiency. For this purpose, prototypes in different sizes are planned, which can generate different amounts of energy. They should then be attached to house roofs alone or in combination with a photovoltaic system.

When will new wind power plants come onto the market?

The company has been working on bladeless wind power plants for several years. However, they are not yet available on the market. It is not yet known when that could happen. However, there could soon be a huge development push in the field, like t3n reported. The Vortex technology is to be used in the utopian, completely self-sufficient city “The Line” in Saudi Arabia.