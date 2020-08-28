While the decline in the spot price of gold and silver was seen today, the futures prices rose. The futures prices of both precious metals closed higher today. At the same time, there was a drop in the prices of crude oil. Let’s know how the gold-silver and crude moves were on MCX today ….

Gold futures prices rise due to spot demand

Due to strong spot demand, speculators bought fresh deals as gold rose by Rs 268 to Rs 51,170 per 10 grams in the futures market on Friday. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, the delivery gold contract price rose by Rs 268, or 0.53 per cent, to Rs 51,170 per 10 grams in October. It traded for 15,624 lots. Market analysts said that buying of fresh positions by traders mainly led to rise in gold futures. In the international market, New York, gold gained 1.15 percent to $ 1,954.80 an ounce.

Silver futures rise on spot demand

Due to strong spot demand, traders increased the size of their deals, leading to a rise of Rs 617 to 65,807 per kg in futures trade on Friday. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in September rose by Rs 617, or 0.95 per cent, to Rs 65,807 per kg with a turnover of 6,915 lots. Market analysts said that the main reason for the rise in silver prices was the buying of fresh deals by traders due to the trend in the domestic market. Globally, silver rose 1.40 percent to $ 27.58 an ounce in New York.

Crude oil futures fall

Due to weak demand, traders reduced the size of their deals, leading to a fall of 0.57 per cent to Rs 3,154 a barrel in the futures market on Friday. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in September fell by Rs 18, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 3,154 per barrel. It traded for 3,380 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.44 percent at $ 42.85 a barrel in New York, while Brent crude was down 0.51 percent at $ 44.86 a barrel.