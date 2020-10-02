On the American exchanges, there was a sharp drop in futures after the news of the infection of the US President Donald Trump and his wife with the coronavirus, as evidenced by the data posted on the website of the New York Stock Exchange.

Thus, the Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 1.83%. The S&P 500, which includes the 500 largest companies in the US market, is down 1.78%. The Nasdaq Electronic Exchange Index falls 2.06%.

Earlier, Trump said that he and the first lady of the United States were diagnosed with coronavirus. The president went into quarantine the day before, after it became known about the infection of his adviser Hope Hicks. According to the family doctor, the president can continue to carry out his duties during illness. He and his wife intend to remain in the White House during the recovery period.