The trading of new futures contracts for Murban will start tomorrow, Monday, coinciding with the launch of the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange Futures Exchange, which is based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

The introduction and commencement of trading on Murban crude futures contracts is the latest step in ADNOC’s transformation into a more market and customer focused company that aims to increase profitability and economic return and create additional value for ADNOC and its customers.

The start of trading in Murban futures contracts means that Murban crude, which is produced by ADNOC and Abu Dhabi, has become a global commodity that is traded around the world on the same global system in which futures contracts for Brent and WTI are traded, and thus Murban crude will enter new markets and reach New clients.

In the next report, the Emirates News Agency “WAM” reviews the success story of Murban crude, which is traded two days later on the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange.

Murban crude is traded more freely in the markets, providing more transparency and prudence for customers and buyers, enabling them to better price, trade and manage their crude oil needs.

Murban crude futures contracts enjoy a pioneering position that qualifies them to become a new price indicator for oil such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate, in light of what the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange provides from independent future pricing based on market movement, which is a key factor in the success of Murban futures contracts.

Murban crude is to be priced as a delivery contract for a period of two months in the future and delivery of the contract to customers will be on the basis of sales as actual delivery contracts on the basis of sale and delivery on board “FOB”, provided that the delivery is from Fujairah port.

ADNOC had announced that it would allow its customers to freely trade in all crude oil produced by it, which include “Murban”, “Alawi Zakum”, “Das” and “Umm Lulu”, in the global markets, starting from the first month of trading the new Murban crude futures contracts as part of its efforts to enhance The status of Murban crude and making it a reliable price indicator in global oil markets.

Murban crude has been a fundamental pillar of ADNOC’s success since its first discovery in 1958, and it will remain an important factor in the company’s success story in the future thanks to the attractiveness and popularity of Murban crude in the global and Asian markets.

The Murban crude produced by ADNOC is considered one of the best crude oil in the world thanks to its unique chemical properties, stable production levels, attractiveness and popularity with international buyers and production partners and long-term concessions, while Murban crude is extracted in the most competitive way through the use of advanced technology, which makes ADNOC is the world’s leading low-cost oil producer.

Murban crude is used by more than 60 refineries around the world, as it is the preferred oil for a large number of ADNOC customers around the world and is exported to almost all Asian countries.

The current production capacity for Murban production is two million barrels per day, which is roughly half of ADNOC’s production capacity, while the number of wells producing Murban crude reaches 2,000 in Abu Dhabi.

On November 4, 2019, the Supreme Petroleum Council in Abu Dhabi announced the launch of a new pricing mechanism for “Murban” crude produced by ADNOC, according to which the mechanism that relies on an official selling price was changed retroactively and a new mechanism was applied based on future pricing and market movement. . The use of this mechanism enables customers and the market to better price, trade and manage their crude oil needs.