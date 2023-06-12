“Let us try more to be parents of our future than children of our past”

Miguel de Unamuno

I often repeat to my loved ones that I wish wonder and hope at their sides. I think that if that happens they will be able to go around the world with the adequate shielding for their ideas and their hearts, thinking and feeling are not -in many cases- something even.

A few days ago I was listening to data about our society, about young people and their sense of the immediate, the rush with which they shift their attention to things or topics, “tictoc” speed to put it in some way. Suicide, family, virtual contact. Without a doubt, a world that is no longer the same and a society that changes rapidly. Technology premieres artificial intelligence for the masses. We are in the third decade of the 21st century, we live in the future of our childhood, seeing each other when we speak at a distance is our daily bread. The future caught up with us, but it does not end here, just around the corner there is a new one waiting for wonder and hope. What do you expect from the time to come? Have you wondered about 2050, is someone in your family starting to walk or has he entered primary school? Have you already imagined how society will be organized when you exercise citizenship? Will freedom, equality, democracy be real values?

My head is spinning, and I question myself -as Unamuno stated- if we will be fathers or mothers of our future. The design of that future is here in the present and it has to do with the way we manage solutions.

If politics makes you lazy – out of comfort or boredom – let me tell you that avoiding the subject does not solve anything. You have to think about the future, it is like planting trees that we know their shadow will not cover us, to do so is to create a better present in the future.

Politics is the responsibility of all citizens, with or without a party, inside or outside a political party. Politics, the one that you don’t like, touches your life in multiple ways, in self-defense you should be interested. The future to which we aspire for our families and loved ones passes through the sieve of politics. Society as we have it organized, our rights, the laws that regulate us. Politics intervenes in all human spheres.

For a long time we have allowed the action of politicians to pass and then judge them from the immaculate territory called citizenship. Total mistake. You may not have party affiliation, you live in society therefore you are a political being. Being omitted is something else and touches the edge of irresponsibility.

Tomorrow is here in your hands and in your decision. I mean, if you want there to be a reason for being.

Now then, around the politicians, nothing is better than the congruence of thought, word and deeds. Honoring politics is bringing citizens closer to common issues, a task that cannot be postponed if we want a better future, not out of simple desire but out of responsibility in the design and compliance.

Postscript. – The City of Los Mochis, the 120 years made the miracle of seeing the square a little clear. That authority will not want to be authority all the time?

Postscript 2.- Please! Let’s not live as if nothing happened.