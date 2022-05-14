For Mercedes this year reigning world champion Nyck de Vries will compete. McLaren has not yet commented on what the composition of the team will look like for next year. Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne is now also driving for Mercedes.

The acquisition will be officially completed later this year, reports McLaren, which last year already signed an option to join the electric racing car championship. The Italian Maserati also announced earlier that it would finish a team in the competition in 2023.

Formula E consists of a record number of sixteen rounds in ten countries this season. The final is scheduled for mid-August in Seoul.

