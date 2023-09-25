Vettel suggestion

The name of Sebastian Vettel has been back in the news in recent weeks in the Formula 1 paddock. The German first let himself be interviewed by Sky Sports UK, in a long chat in which he did not rule out his possible return to the Circus in the future, even as a driver, if a stimulating opportunity were to arise for him. Then he made his appearance in Suzuka, meeting all his – for the moment – ​​former colleagues and presenting an interesting project linked to the theme of protecting bees and biodiversity. However, many still look at Vettel as a driver rather than an activist.

Concrete offer

So, while waiting for the four-time world champion to concretely decide what he wants to do when he grows up, there are those who are trying to convince him to get back into the cockpit. The news comes from Germany and was reported by the German site Auto Motor und Sport. Vettel in fact would have been contacted by the British team Jota Sport, active in the endurance championship, for a test on an LMP2 car. It should be remembered that Jota fielded his own car in 2023 in both the ‘cadet’ and Hypercar categories, in which he is the protagonist with the Porsche 963 #38 led in the last year by the trio of António Félix da Costa, William Stevens and Ye Yifei.

Costa and Stevens should act as ‘support’ for Vettel in this test which, if it actually takes place, could take place in Spain. For the moment it is not clear whether the former Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin representative is actually interested in this possibility, but it is no mystery that in the past the German has expressed his opinion several times stage attraction for the 24 Hours of Le Mans and endurance racing.

Jota’s ambitions

In 2024 the Jota team would have the ambition of compete with two cars in the Hypercar category – against the singles of 2023 – and is looking to create two ‘super-teams’. Among the names contacted there is also that of another former F1 star: the Pole Robert Kubica. The team leaders would in fact be interested in the involvement of the historic sponsor that accompanies the former BMW, Renault and Williams standard bearer: the oil giant Orlen.