For the time being, RTL cannot say anything about a possible return of The Voice of Holland . The channel thus responds to the news that the Public Prosecution Service will prosecute Jeroen Rietbergen and Ali B for rape or assault in the sex case surrounding the talent show. ‘We think it is good and important that the Public Prosecution Service will receive the reports in response to The Voice of Holland has carefully investigated and that there is clarity about the next steps.

On Tuesday afternoon it was announced that the Public Prosecution Service will prosecute Jeroen Rietbergen and Ali B for rape or assault in the sexual assault case involving the talent show The Voice of Holland. For Rietbergen, it concerns the report of rape that ex-participant Nienke Wijnhoven made against him. Ali B has two cases of rape and one of assault.

RTL says in a statement that it is good that the Public Prosecution Service has ‘carefully’ investigated the reports and that there is ‘clarity about the next steps’. But it is not yet clear whether the program will return to television. ‘We regularly get the question whether The Voice is coming back. We can’t say anything about that now. In addition to the steps taken by the Public Prosecution Service, we are also waiting for the results of the ITV investigation, “said the channel. See also Valencia and the Generalitat take a step forward through the New Mestalla

Marco Borsato will not be prosecuted for a Voice-related report. The Public Prosecution Service dismissed that case because the victim’s statement in his case is not supported by a second piece of evidence.

Herbert Visser, director of radio station 100%NL, indicates that the decision of the Public Prosecution Service does not mean that Borsato will often be heard on his channel again, just like before. ,,First of all, I would very much like to stay away from the question of guilt, we were not there. I find that very important. But what we want as a station is to give our listeners a good feeling. And the fact is that because of all the tumult, part of our listeners don’t get that with this artist. The controversy is simply too great, regardless of whether he is guilty or not.”

Trijntje Oosterhuis responded this afternoon in the radio broadcast of 100%NL to the news that Borsato will not be prosecuted for the Voice-related report. The singer performed songs like World without you with Borsato out. “Well, I am very happy for him that he is. If someone didn’t do something, you don’t want to be prosecuted for it. So let’s carefully raise the flag for that.” See also Ice hockey | HIFK hero Kristian Vesalainen has gaps in the club's history, the back exam awaits Oosterhuis said it was difficult to go into details. “We always keep an eye on each other. I find it very difficult. It’s such a complicated topic. It is, of course, a terrible time for him. I hope the penny will fall in the right direction.”

Borsato is not yet completely out of justice. There is another case against the singer. No decision has been made on that yet. That case was already running before the Voice affair and revolves around a report from the daughter of a woman who assisted him on fan club days. Borsato filed a counter-declaration of defamation and slander. That case is still under investigation.

