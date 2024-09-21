New York (Union)

World leaders are gathering in New York today for the historic two-day Future Summit, where the UAE has been actively engaged with member states in the lead-up to the summit to shape its outcomes.

With the participation of the UAE, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres yesterday opened the second working day preceding the Future Summit, calling for transforming the important agreements that will be adopted by the summit into action on the ground to put the world on a better path that benefits everyone.

On the second day of the Future Summit, the UAE was represented by His Excellency Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, while the UAE Mission to the United Nations confirmed, in a post on the “X” platform, working together for a peaceful and sustainable digital future for all.

In his speech, Antonio Guterres reviewed the preparations for the Future Summit, the idea of ​​which stemmed from the problems facing the world, including conflicts, inequality, climate chaos and unregulated technologies.

He said the Sustainable Development Goals, which world leaders agreed to achieve by 2030, were at risk as many countries struggled with debt and a cost-of-living crisis, adding that multilateral institutions were unable to respond to contemporary challenges, “let alone those of tomorrow.”

He explained that all these problems were the impetus for starting the “reform journey” in order to update the international system to make it suitable for today and tomorrow. He added: “We need a more inclusive and effective multilateralism, with stronger relations between international institutions. This means greater representation for developing countries and a greater voice for all of you.”

Attendees at the second working day included heads of state, mayors, legislators, parliamentarians, representatives of civil society and the private sector, academics, artists and youth.

“While governments bear the primary responsibility, we will not solve today’s global problems without the contributions of all members of society,” Guterres said, emphasizing the important role of civil society, youth, the private sector, scientists, innovators, academics and others.

The preparations for the Future Summit, scheduled for today, included the largest consultative process undertaken by the United Nations in four years, with 1.5 million people from all member states participating. Hundreds of civil society groups contributed to drafting the three agreements that will be issued by the summit: the Charter for the Future, the Global Digital Charter, and the Declaration for Future Generations.

The UN Secretary-General stressed the need for the future charter to lay the foundation for reforming the Security Council to be more effective and representative of today’s world, reforming international financial institutions to enhance the use of resources for sustainable development and climate action, reforming the rules governing outer space, reforming how to respond to global shocks, and working together for peace and security.

Guterres also stressed the need for the Global Digital Charter to be a plan to bridge the digital divide, and the first global agreement on artificial intelligence that lays the foundation for the establishment of an international platform, centered at the United Nations, that brings all parties together.

As for the Declaration on Future Generations, Guterres said that it must oblige leaders to take the future into account when making their decisions today.

The UN Secretary-General stressed the need to include gender equality and human rights in all aspects of these agreements, reflecting the fact that these rights constitute a fundamental element in all areas of life.

The Secretary-General said that adopting these agreements at the Future Summit would not be the end of the journey, but the end of the beginning. He added that the next task is to turn words into action and use these agreements to set the world on a better path.

Historic moment

In a related development, Sharon Birch, spokesperson for the President of the UN General Assembly, said that, after consultations and meetings with member states over the past few days, the “Charter for the Future” was presented to the General Assembly.

The President of the General Assembly, Philemon Yang, urged all UN Member States to unanimously adopt the Charter and its annexes at the Future Summit, which opens today. The spokesperson said in a press statement that it would be a historic moment to recommit to creating a better future for everyone, everywhere.