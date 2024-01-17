Goodbye 'bound'

In the days immediately following the announcement of failure to renew the contract between Gunther Steiner and the Haas teamwhich therefore forced the Italian manager to leave the leadership of the American team, we wondered whether in the future of the 58-year-old from Merano there could also be an immediate move to another team. It should not be forgotten that Steiner had already worked in F1 with Jaguar and Red Bull before starting the adventure with Haas.

From England, however, the voice of the possible existence of a clause signed by Steiner which would prevent him, at least for a period, from joining another team. The site suggested this interesting hypothesis Autosport.comwho underlined how – although it was a non-renewal of the contract and not a dismissal – the now former number one on the Haas wall could have signed a non-compete agreement.

Rest with family

Just ad Autosportin one of his first outings as 'unemployed', Steiner reiterated that he was “Calm” regarding his future edI don't rush to make a decision, confirming his intention to rest and dedicate himself to his family at least for a while. His successor, Ayao Komatsu, will instead have the task of reviving the fortunes of a team that starts in 2024 with the aim of no longer being at the bottom of the grid.