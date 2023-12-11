The 'protege' of Germany

Despite the motorsport career of Mick Schumacher was a bit stranded after the beautiful triumph he achieved in 2020 in the F2 championship, in Germany Kaiser Michael's son is always followed with affection by the media and fans. For many fans it was a hard blow to see him 'parked' on the bench in the Mercedes team throughout the 2023 season after the failure to renew with the Haas team at the end of the contract that had tied him to the American team for the two-year period '21-'22.

Double challenge

Next year, however, there will be the possibility for Schumacher get back to competing. Not in Formula 1 however, but in the WEC. The World Endurance Championship is perhaps the international series that is growing the most in recent years, with a shower of manufacturers who have decided to try their hand at the brand new and fascinating Hypercar category. Schumi jr therefore chose this new path, accepting what is interesting offered by the Alpine team. At the same time, however, he also decided to maintain his role as third driver in Mercedes.

This double role it could allow him to still keep one foot in Formula 1, a category which for the class of '99 still seems to be the priority, in case he has the possibility to choose in the future. Meanwhile in Germany a debate is breaking out among experts on what is the best professional prospect for Mick and whether the experience in endurance racing will be useful to him in trying to regain a place among the 'magnificent 20' starters of the Circus.

Danner's opinion

Former driver Christian Danner is skeptical about this. In an interview given to the website sport.de the 65-year-old from Munich declared: “Driving in the WEC is 100% not a ticket back to Formula 1, under any circumstances“. According to him, therefore, even a great season in Schumacher's endurance racing could be useful to reopen a door for him on the 2025 F1 grid. Conversely, Danner considered it a good move having held on to the role of Mercedes reserve: “If Hamilton or Russell couldn't race, he might have a chance to race. This could give him the opportunity to be recalled in the future.”has explained.