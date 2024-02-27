Crackling market

Lewis Hamilton's future transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari, announced by the Maranello team on 1 February, has added further spice to a pilots market which for the 2025 season promises to be particularly interesting. In fact, there are numerous drivers whose contracts will expire at the end of this championship and the turnover of seats risks being particularly whirlwind.

Among those looking for confirmation there is certainly the American Logan Sargeant, who remained at Williams after a rookie season in 2023 made more of shadows than lights. The team principal of the British team also spoke about the Florida native on the sidelines of the pre-season tests in Bahrain. James Vowles.

Vowles' message

The message sent by the former Mercedes strategy chief to the 23-year-old from Fort Lauderdale is clear: doing the 'homework' this year will no longer be enough. “Logan knows that what he did last year is no longer sufficient for the purpose – Vowles declared to the official F1 channel – we have to take a step forward”.

“It should be the surprise of the season – continued Vowles talking about his #2 – and use the knowledge base they have gathered over the past 12 months to achieve good results. You can already see it in his body language and his confidence and now he has the opportunity to take it on the track and translate it into practice”. Williams will certainly have to shake off a certain problem in the first races of the year problematicity expressed in Sakhir's textswhere Grove's team was the one that clocked up the fewest km.