This afternoon on the track

After watching teammate Charles Leclerc drive in the morning sessionthis afternoon Carlos Sainz will get into the car behind the wheel of the new SF-24. This will truly begin the last season of his career as a Ferrari representative for the Spaniard. The announcement made last February 1st, which announced Lewis Hamilton's entry into the Scuderia starting from the 2025 season, also certified the definitive separation between the Spanish #55 and the Cavallino.

4-5 tenths to recover

Today, before getting behind the wheel, Sainz spoke at a press conference to journalists present at the Bahrain circuit. The questions regarding his sporting future are inevitable, to which the Iberian driver – who is present in Sakhir with his father Carlos sr. fresh winner of the 2024 Dakar – responded with sincerity. “At the moment the sensations I'm experiencing aren't that special yet – said Sainz – there are still 24 races ahead of us. But when the last weekend as a Ferrari driver arrives it will certainly be exciting. SF-24? Last year we were four or five tenths behind the race pace. With a different approach and a different car, this year we need to close that gap“.

Looking for a better future

“The fans have me in their hearts, I have always felt very comfortable here. I will do my best. It seemed like everything was going in the right direction for me to renew, but in the end it didn't happen. I have no idea where I will be in the future. I will look for the best option not only for 2025 but also for 2026“, he commented. There are many teams in which the Madrid native could join in 2025: from Sauber, destined to become Audi in 2026, to post-Hamilton Mercedes. But Aston Martin is also a realistic option in the event that Alonso leaves the team to replace Hamilton in the Brackley team.