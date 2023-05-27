From the past to the present

Together they have created one of the funniest pairs of teammates to see in all of the recent history of Formula 1: fierce opponents on the track, friends off the asphalt. Between 2016 and 2018 Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo they represented the young and jaunty soul of a Red Bull team that was trying with difficulty to get close to the dominance – apparently invincible – of Mercedes. Today, however, the world has turned upside down: the Milton Keynes team dominates and Verstappen is a two-time world champion looking for a third consecutive title. Ricciardo on the other hand, after the far from lucky adventures in Renault and above all McLaren, returned to the fold, however having to accept the role of third driver.

Gap year

The Australian is experiencing a sort of sabbatical year, concentrating above all on the promotional initiatives organized by the team and on a lot of work on the simulator. All in the hope to return to being a regular driver next season. The Perth rider would like a return in style, with a top team, but it seems unlikely that the doors of a title contender, including Red Bull, can be opened for him. Sergio Perez in fact has a contract until the end of the 2024 season and – although relations with Verstappen are not idyllic – there seems to be no reason why Christian Horner and Helmut Marko should do without Mexican.

Verstappen’s hope

So if he really wants to get back on the grid, it is probable that Ricciardo will have to lower his demands and start looking around. Verstappen himself took care of ‘sponsoring’ him, who speaking with the journalists present in Monaco reiterated his hope of seeing his friend once again as a protagonist in the Grands Prix as early as next year: “We spent several years together, but not only in the team, even when he was in other teams – Verstappen recalled – he’s a great guy, very funny. I think for the whole team it’s great to have him back and for him too, to find that kind of positive energy again. in the hope that he can return to having a full-time place in the race“.

The difficulties in McLaren

Verstappen has also tried to give an answer to the question on which many are wondering in the paddock: why the marriage between Ricciardo and McLaren – with the exception of the incredible victory at Monza 2021 – worked so badly that it caused the early separation between the partiesone year before the natural expiry of the contract: “Maybe because he didn’t feel confident with the car and didn’t enjoy himself – speculated the world champion – now I think he’s having enough fun – concluded the #1 – but I also know that he wants to race and I hope for him that he can get a place on the grid again“.