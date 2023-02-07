On 20 November in Abu Dhabi, barring sensational second thoughts, the Formula 1 career of Sebastian Vettel. The four-times world champion has hung up his helmet, but since the first days following his farewell to the Grands Prix, there has been talk of a possible managerial future for the 35-year-old from Heppenheim. To touch on this interesting topic was in particular the historic consultant of the Red Bull house, Helmut Markowho was Vettel’s discoverer when the German was just a talented young boy and who has always maintained a good relationship of esteem and friendship with him.

According to the Austrian manager Vettel would have been his perfect replacement within the Red Bull family, hoping in particular for the #5 that role to be Academy talent scouts which Marko has held since the inception of the team. Vettel has never expressed himself publicly on this hypothesis, but it had seemed that the Milton Keynes team was really confident of reaching an agreement with their former driver, perhaps in a few years. Now, however, the team principal of the reigning world champion team, Christian Horner, cooled the enthusiasm about a possible entry into Vettel’s management. Indeed, in the opinion of the British manager, the German would be more oriented towards creating one for himself less stressful and routine lifestyle of what a manager of a Formula 1 team is forced to live.

“A return of Vettel with us as manager? I do not believe – Horner admitted in an interview with the German site Auto Motor und Sport – I can’t imagine him sitting in an office from nine in the morning to five in the afternoon, or moving to the UK. I think there are so many other things in life that he wants to do with his family. He is a free spirit and has many projects close to his heart. Maybe he could have a role type ‘F1 environmental consultant’. Maybe that could be something that suits his passions. But I would be very surprised to see him involved in the day-to-day work of an F1 team“.